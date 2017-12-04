Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Monday

Anderson (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Pistons, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson suffered a left MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Thunder and is undergoing tests Monday to determine a timetable. It's unlikely that Anderson makes his return to the floor anytime soon given the nature of the injury, which will likely result in Rudy Gay seeing an expanded role on the wing.

