Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Says he's 'good to go' Wednesday

Anderson (knee) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Anderson has missed the past eight games while recovering from a sprained MCL, but has progressed enough to make a return Wednesday. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out, Anderson could see significant run. But, at the same time, coach Gregg Popovich may want to take it easy with Anderson coming right off an injury. As a result, Rudy Gay could be the one who benefits the most if coach Popovich limits Anderson's run.