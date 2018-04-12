Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss

Anderson chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Anderson drew the start while Pau Gasol came off the bench to better matchup against the small-ball Pelicans lineup featuring Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis down low. It's possible that Anderson could continue to start in the playoffs, that is unless Spurs coach Gregg Popovich opts to go against the grain by starting two traditional big men versus the Warriors.