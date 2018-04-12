Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss
Anderson chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Anderson drew the start while Pau Gasol came off the bench to better matchup against the small-ball Pelicans lineup featuring Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis down low. It's possible that Anderson could continue to start in the playoffs, that is unless Spurs coach Gregg Popovich opts to go against the grain by starting two traditional big men versus the Warriors.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Records four blocks in Tuesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fails to score in 22 minutes•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....