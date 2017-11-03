Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 16 in loss

Anderson posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 112-92 loss to the Warriors.

Anderson continues to start in place of Kawhi Leonard and his averages have nearly doubled across the board as a result. While he is sharing duties at the 3 with Rudy Gay, Anderson will continue to have some value until Leonard returns. After that, the 24-year-old will return to the bench in a reserve role and will have minimal fantasy value unless Leonard aggravates his injury further.