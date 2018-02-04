Play

Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 8 points in 20 minutes

Anderson accounted for 8 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 20 minutes Saturday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

Anderson has been a useful player for the Spurs this year, stepping into the starting role in Kawhi Leonard's (quadriceps) absence. He does a little bit of everything. Anderson often collects his fair share of rebounds, assists, rebounds and steals on a nightly basis, and he can finish at the rim, but his value to the Spurs doesn't correlate with his fantasy value just yet.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories