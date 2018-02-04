Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 8 points in 20 minutes
Anderson accounted for 8 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 20 minutes Saturday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.
Anderson has been a useful player for the Spurs this year, stepping into the starting role in Kawhi Leonard's (quadriceps) absence. He does a little bit of everything. Anderson often collects his fair share of rebounds, assists, rebounds and steals on a nightly basis, and he can finish at the rim, but his value to the Spurs doesn't correlate with his fantasy value just yet.
