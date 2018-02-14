Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Significant drop in usage Tuesday

Anderson collected just two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.

One night after posting a solid 16-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort versus the Jazz, Anderson produced his third single-digit scoring tally of February, a span during which he's also had one scoreless game. Anderson's shot volume has been all over the spectrum of late, leading to the fairly drastic swings in his point totals. He continues to serve as a reliable source of both rebounding and assists on the majority of nights, but Anderson's fantasy owners clearly have to keep their scoring expectations tempered.