Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Significant drop in usage Tuesday
Anderson collected just two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.
One night after posting a solid 16-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort versus the Jazz, Anderson produced his third single-digit scoring tally of February, a span during which he's also had one scoreless game. Anderson's shot volume has been all over the spectrum of late, leading to the fairly drastic swings in his point totals. He continues to serve as a reliable source of both rebounding and assists on the majority of nights, but Anderson's fantasy owners clearly have to keep their scoring expectations tempered.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 16 points in 35 minutes•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Red-hot from field in Saturday's defeat•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Held scoreless in Wednesday's rout•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 8 points in 20 minutes•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Anderson drops season-high 18 points versus Denver•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Posts double-double in win over Cavs•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...