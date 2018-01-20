Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Solid all-around line Friday
Anderson provided five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during an 86-83 loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Anderson's all-around effort was impressive, as he set a season high with 11 rebounds and matched a season high with three blocks. He's not the most consistent performer, but he's capable of these types of games when given around 30 minutes. Anderson will continue to benefit for as long as Manu Ginobili (thigh), Kawhi Leonard (quad) and Rudy Gay (heel) are sidelined.
