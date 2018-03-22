Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win

Anderson delivered 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.

LaMarcus Aldridge put a bulk of the scoring responsibility on his shoulders Wednesday, but Anderson's contributions were certainly valuable. His scoring total checked in second behind Aldridge's 27 points and served as his first double-digit tally since March 8. Anderson can't be counted on for offensive contributions of this caliber on anywhere near a game-to-game basis, but it's typically a different story elsewhere on the stat sheet. Factoring in Wednesday's line, the fourth-year pro is posting career bests in rebounds (5.6), assists (2.8) and steals (1.5), helping him retain modest fantasy value in most formats as the season winds down.