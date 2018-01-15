Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting at small forward Monday
Anderson will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Hawks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs are set to be without Kawhi Leonard (quad) on Monday, so Anderson will get the call once again to start in his place. Anderson is plenty familiar with the top unit, as he's already picked up 30 starts this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 28.1 minutes during that span. He should see an uptick a temporary uptick in production and fantasy value, but will likely return to a bench role as soon as Wednesday's tilt with the Nets.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Matches career high with five steals•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will pick up spot start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Picks up 16 points in start•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Returns to bench•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting in place of resting Leonard•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...