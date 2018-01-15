Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting at small forward Monday

Anderson will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Hawks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs are set to be without Kawhi Leonard (quad) on Monday, so Anderson will get the call once again to start in his place. Anderson is plenty familiar with the top unit, as he's already picked up 30 starts this season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 28.1 minutes during that span. He should see an uptick a temporary uptick in production and fantasy value, but will likely return to a bench role as soon as Wednesday's tilt with the Nets.