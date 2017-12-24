Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting in place of resting Leonard

Anderson will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Kawhi Leonard resting, Anderson will enter the starting five in his place and could see a slight bump in minutes. In two games since returning from an eight-game injury absence, Anderson has played 24 and 23 minutes, respectively. Against Utah on Thursday, Anderson finished with six points, two rebounds and one assist.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories