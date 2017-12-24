Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting in place of resting Leonard
Anderson will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Kawhi Leonard resting, Anderson will enter the starting five in his place and could see a slight bump in minutes. In two games since returning from an eight-game injury absence, Anderson has played 24 and 23 minutes, respectively. Against Utah on Thursday, Anderson finished with six points, two rebounds and one assist.
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will see minutes restriction Wednesday•
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Says he's 'good to go' Wednesday•
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Probable for Wednesday•
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Remains out Monday•
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Out 2-to-3 weeks with sprained MCL•
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Monday•
