Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting opener Wednesday

Anderson will start the Spurs' opener against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Anderson will step in to start for the Spurs with Kawhi Leonard (quad) out. Him and Rudy Gay are expected to see the majority of minutes at small forward while Leonard remains sidelined. Anderson averaged 3.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 14.2 minutes last season.