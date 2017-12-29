Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Starting Thursday

Anderson will start at small forward Thursday against the Knicks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) sidelined, Anderson will return to a starting role Thursday. He is averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 boards, and 3.0 assists, across 27.4 minutes in 24 starts this season.

