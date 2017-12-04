Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Suffers left knee sprain
Anderson was diagnosed with a left knee sprain and will not returnto Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Anderson's injury was non-contact and the former UCLA standout was in what looked like extreme pain underneath the basket when he went down. The Spurs are entering a stretch where they'll play four games in six days, so the team will likely remain cautious with Anderson, and he should be considered questionable-at-best to play in Monday's game against the Pistons.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fills out stat sheet in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...