Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Suffers left knee sprain

Anderson was diagnosed with a left knee sprain and will not returnto Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Anderson's injury was non-contact and the former UCLA standout was in what looked like extreme pain underneath the basket when he went down. The Spurs are entering a stretch where they'll play four games in six days, so the team will likely remain cautious with Anderson, and he should be considered questionable-at-best to play in Monday's game against the Pistons.