Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Tendered $4.7 million qualifying offer
Anderson received a $4.7 million qualifying offer from the Spurs, making him a restricted free agent, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) missing all but nine games this past season, Anderson was thrust into an extended role for the first time in his four-year career. He averaged 26.7 minutes per contest, nearly double the 14.2 he finished with a year prior, and added 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals across 74 games. While he certainly wasn't the Spurs' go-to threat offensively, he did provide the all-around production and energy that coach Gregg Popovich likes and the two sides are expected to ultimately come to an agreement on some sort of extension. Even if Anderson does sign an offer sheet from another team, the Spurs will be able to match the offer if they feel it's reasonable.
