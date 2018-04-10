Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will come off bench Monday
Anderson will come off the bench Monday after initially being reported a starter, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs were initially reported to be starting Anderson at the power forward position with LaMarcus Aldridge starting at center, however Aldridge will draw the start at power forward with Pau Gasol drawing the start at center. Anderson has seen his fair share of minutes recently, averaging 27.8 minutes over the past five games, and will likely see a similar role Monday.
