Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will pick up spot start Wednesday
Anderson will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
The Spurs are set to be without the likes of Rudy Gay (heel), Kawhi Leonard (rest), Danny Green (groin), Tony Parker (rest) and Manu Ginobili (rest) on Wednesday, so Anderson will pick up the start and should see all the minutes he can handle on the wing. That'll make him a potential punt-play for Wednesday's DFS slate, though the majority of the aforementioned players should be back Friday, so it'll only be a temporary uptick in value for Anderson.
