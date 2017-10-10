Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will play Tuesday vs. Magic
Anderson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Magic, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Anderson was held out of Sunday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets because of a tweaked ankle, but it was only a minor ailment and as expected, he'll return to the lineup Tuesday. With Kawhi Leonard's (quad) status still up in the air to start the regular season, Anderson could see an elevated role at small forward over the next few weeks.
