Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday
Anderson will rejoin the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
The Spurs are opting to go with their smaller lineup Wednesday, so Anderson will start at power forward, while LaMarcus Aldridge will shift over to center. That sends Pau Gasol to a bench role and coach Gregg Popovich could try and get his veteran big man some rest before the playoffs. That said, Anderson should be in line for a full workload and in 66 previous starts this season, he's averaged 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 27.2 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Records four blocks in Tuesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Fails to score in 22 minutes•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Five steals in Monday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....