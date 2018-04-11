Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will rejoin starting five Wednesday

Anderson will rejoin the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

The Spurs are opting to go with their smaller lineup Wednesday, so Anderson will start at power forward, while LaMarcus Aldridge will shift over to center. That sends Pau Gasol to a bench role and coach Gregg Popovich could try and get his veteran big man some rest before the playoffs. That said, Anderson should be in line for a full workload and in 66 previous starts this season, he's averaged 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 27.2 minutes.