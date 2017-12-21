Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will see minutes restriction Wednesday
Head coach Gregg Popovich said Anderson (knee) will be capped at 15 minutes Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs will ease Anderson back into action as the 24-year-old returns after missing the past eight games due to a sprained MCL. With Anderson on a minutes limit and Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out, look for Rudy Gay to benefit from extended run.
More News
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.