Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will see minutes restriction Wednesday

Head coach Gregg Popovich said Anderson (knee) will be capped at 15 minutes Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs will ease Anderson back into action as the 24-year-old returns after missing the past eight games due to a sprained MCL. With Anderson on a minutes limit and Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out, look for Rudy Gay to benefit from extended run.