Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will start in exhibition opener
Anderson will start at small forward for Monday's preseason opener against the Kings, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) ruled out for the entire preseason and Rudy Gay (rest) getting the night off for rest, Anderson will draw the start at small forward and should see a fairly large workload. That being said, once the regular season arrives, Anderson will move back to the bench and isn't expected to see much more than the 14.2 minutes per game he averaged last season.
