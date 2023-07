Stevens was dealt to the Spurs in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Cavaliers and Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the deal, the Cavaliers received Max Strus, the Heat acquired a second-round pick, and the Spurs also obtained Cedi Osman and a second-round pick. Stevens will likely compete for a bench role in San Antonio after starting in 25 of his 63 appearances for Cleveland.