Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Across the board production in win
Aldridge had 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-97 victory over the Clippers.
Aldridge managed to contribute across the board in Friday's much-needed victory, including blocking four shots. He is about as boring a fantasy player as you will find but always seems to produce at a top-40 level. He is sitting bang on as the 40th ranked player this season, the area in which he was likely drafted in most leagues. His ceiling and floor are very close meaning he is a difficult player to move in any sort of trade. Simply plug him in and trust that he will continue putting up these numbers.
