Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Agrees to three-year extension with Spurs
Aldridge agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension Monday with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Aldridge has seen a sizable drop in production over the course of his two seasons in San Antonio, but the two parties remain committed to each other for at least the near future. In his 2016-17 campaign, Aldridge averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, both of which were his lowest averages since his rookie season back in 2006. The power forward is now entering his 12th NBA season, and the Spurs are sticking with he and Kawhi Leonard as the team's star power for the foreseeable future. Right now, with Leonard (quad) likely out for the start of the season, the team will lean on Aldridge to be their top scorer in their MVP candidate's absence.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Comes up big in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 16 points Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Hits for 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 17 points in 15 minutes Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Limited to eight points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 28 points in Sunday's Game 1 loss•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...