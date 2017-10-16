Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Agrees to three-year extension with Spurs

Aldridge agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension Monday with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Aldridge has seen a sizable drop in production over the course of his two seasons in San Antonio, but the two parties remain committed to each other for at least the near future. In his 2016-17 campaign, Aldridge averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, both of which were his lowest averages since his rookie season back in 2006. The power forward is now entering his 12th NBA season, and the Spurs are sticking with he and Kawhi Leonard as the team's star power for the foreseeable future. Right now, with Leonard (quad) likely out for the start of the season, the team will lean on Aldridge to be their top scorer in their MVP candidate's absence.