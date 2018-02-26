Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Another stellar effort in pivotal win

Aldridge produced 27 points (9-20 FG, 9-10 FT0, six rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.

Aldridge's scoring total unsurprisingly paced the Spurs once again as they snapped an uncharacteristic four-game losing streak. The veteran big man propped up his final line with near-perfect free-throw shooting, and he notably hit the 20-attempt mark for the second consecutive contest. Aldridge's offensive responsibility while Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) remains out is sizable, and with the latter possibly set to miss the rest of the regular season, the former's fantasy stock should remain firmly bullish across all season-long and daily formats.