Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Available Friday
Aldridge (illness) will play Friday against the Raptors, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Aldridge was previously considered probable due to an illness, so his availability isn't a surprise. Over the past three games, he's averaging 18.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks across 34.0 minutes.
