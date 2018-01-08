Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Back in starting lineup Sunday
Aldridge will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge was held out of Friday's game against the Suns due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in the lineup Sunday and is expected to play a full dose of minutes. With Aldridge's return and Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) ruled out, Kyle Anderson will remain in the starting lineup while Davis Bertans likely sees his role reduced.
