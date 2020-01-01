Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Back-to-back double-doubles

Aldridge had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Warriors.

The veteran power forward has been on a tear of late. During his last eight games, he is averaging 21.0 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and adding multiple blocks in seven of those contests. That ability to impact the game on both ends of the court should maintain him as one of the top players for the Spurs moving forward.