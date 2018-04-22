Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in Game 4 win
Aldridge scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 win over the Warriors in Game 4.
It's his third straight double-double in the series, but the first that actually led the Spurs to a victory. Aldridge is averaging 22.0 points and 8.5 boards through four games, but he'll need to come up with another big effort if the series is going to extend beyond Tuesday's Game 5 in Oakland.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in Game 3 defeat•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Contributes 34 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Muted in first-up loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in playoff-clinching win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team to victory with 28 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Near double-double in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....