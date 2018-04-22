Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in Game 4 win

Aldridge scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 win over the Warriors in Game 4.

It's his third straight double-double in the series, but the first that actually led the Spurs to a victory. Aldridge is averaging 22.0 points and 8.5 boards through four games, but he'll need to come up with another big effort if the series is going to extend beyond Tuesday's Game 5 in Oakland.