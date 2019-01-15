Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in loss
Aldridge scored a team-high 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-93 loss to the Hornets.
While it didn't match his 56-point explosion from Thursday, Aldridge still put together a strong performance. The veteran big now has 13 double-doubles on the season, but this was his first in almost a month as he fell short by a single rebound four times over that 13-game stretch.
