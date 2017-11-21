Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in Monday's win

Aldridge scored 22 points (11-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 96-85 win over the Hawks.

He's been carrying the offensive load for the Spurs with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) sidelined, and Aldridge's 22.2 PPG so far is his best mark since he left the Blazers. With Leonard potentially out until December, expect Aldridge to continue posting strong numbers.