Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in Tuesday's win

Aldridge accumulated 29 points (10-15 FG, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 win over the Suns.

Aldridge was stellar offensively, pouring in at least 28 points for the fourth time in the last five games while delivering his third double-double during that same stretch. The continued absence of DeMar DeRozan (sore knee), who has missed the last three games, has resulted in Aldridge stepping up as a scorer, but it's possible DeRozan will return for Thursday's matchup with the Nets.