Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double Saturday
Aldridge finished with 27 points 10-21 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 victory over the Rockets.
The Spurs got the better of their Texas rivals Saturday, led by Aldridge's 27 points to go with 10 rebounds. He continues to have himself a very solid season, having formed a nice combination with DeMar DeRozan. He does not bring the defensive stats of some of the more talked about big men but is consistent with his production and very good at what he does best.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Solid but unspectacular in home loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in victory Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Continues scoring in big win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Tallies 20 points in OT win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Massive double-double in OT win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Hefty double-double in season opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...