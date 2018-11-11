Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double Saturday

Aldridge finished with 27 points 10-21 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 victory over the Rockets.

The Spurs got the better of their Texas rivals Saturday, led by Aldridge's 27 points to go with 10 rebounds. He continues to have himself a very solid season, having formed a nice combination with DeMar DeRozan. He does not bring the defensive stats of some of the more talked about big men but is consistent with his production and very good at what he does best.