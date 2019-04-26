Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big night in Game 6 victory

Aldridge finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 victory over the Nuggets.

Aldridge was excellent for the Spurs, ending the game with a team-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds. The Spurs were able to resist a persistent Nuggets team, forcing a Game 7 which will be in Denver on Saturday. Aldridge has been a consistent source of points and rebounds for the Spurs across the seven-game series and will need to at his best if they are to force the upset Saturday.