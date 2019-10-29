Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Blocks five shots Monday

Aldridge recorded 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Aldridge struggled offensively, failing to crack 20 points for the first time this season. He made up for it on defense, however. Aldridge racked up five blocks only once last season, and just four of his three-plus block games came with a steal too. We shouldn't expect Aldridge to post high-level defense stats on a regular basis, but it's good to know that the 34-year-old can still contribute on that end when needed.