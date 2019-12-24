Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Bounces back with 40-point effort

Aldridge had 40 points (17-25 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 145-115 win at Memphis.

Aldridge hadn't topped the 20-point mark in his previous seven contests, but he bounced back in a big way as he posted his best scoring output of the campaign. The veteran power forward might not be the nightly double-double threat he was back in his glory days, but he should remain fantasy relevant due to his scoring totals and decent rebounding numbers.