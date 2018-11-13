Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Brings down 18 rebounds in loss

Aldridge totaled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds and three blocks across 34 minutes in the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Aldridge was once again a dominant force on the boards, with Monday's rebound total marking his fourth double-digit tally in five November games. The 33-year-old is displaying excellent chemistry with offseason acquisition DeMar DeRozan, even as the latter' presence has led to a drop in overall usage and scoring for Aldridge. Factoring in Monday's production, the veteran big man is averaging over four fewer points than last season (18.9, compared to 23.1), but he's also posting his best rebounding average (10.5) since the 2013-14 season and second highest of his career.