Aldridge (illness) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 35-year-old missed the final two games before the All-Star break due to a stomach illness, and he's unsurprisingly ready to go to start the second half. Aldridge came off the bench in his previous three appearances, but he could rejoin the starting five out of the break.