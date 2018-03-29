Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cleared to play Thursday
Aldridge (knee) will play during Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge was originally listed as questionable for Thursday's contest after bruising his left knee after 18 minutes of action during Tuesday's game against Washington. But, it appears that the injury is relatively minor, as he'll take the floor against OKC. That said, he could be under a minutes restriction, making him somewhat risky in DFS. In the six games prior to suffering the injury, Aldridge had averaged 33.8 points and 9.0 rebounds in 35.5 minutes.
