Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cleared to play

Aldridge (return from load management) will be available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge and co-star DeMar DeRozan were both removed from the Spurs' injury report ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set after the two sat out Wednesday's blowout loss to the Warriors for maintenance purposes. Expect Aldridge to slot back in as the starting center and fill his usual high-volume role for the Spurs as he returns to Portland, where he spent the first nine years of his career.