Aldridge (hip) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs will be without a number of regulars -- including DeMar DeRozan (personal), Rudy Gay (health and safety protocols), Derrick White (health and safety protocols) and Keldon Johnson (health and safety protocols) -- Wednesday night, so Aldridge's return is a major boost, giving San Antonio 10 active players. Given that it will be Aldridge's first appearance since Feb. 1, it's possible he could face some restrictions, though the team has not set a specific workload target. Aldridge averaged 25.6 minutes over his last 10 healthy games.