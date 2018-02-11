Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team in scoring Saturday
Aldridge posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.
Aldridge was particularly effective in the first half, but he ended up playing a relatively modest amount of minutes after the Warriors started pulling away in the second half. The veteran big man has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five contests, shooting between 53.3 and 71.4 percent in those games. As long as Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) remains sidelined, Aldridge should continue serving as the Spurs' offensive linchpin, keeping his fantasy value robust across all formats.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in Wednesday's rout•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 31 points in 35 minutes•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 30 on Denver•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts modest stat line in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Held in check in loss to 76ers•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...