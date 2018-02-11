Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team in scoring Saturday

Aldridge posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.

Aldridge was particularly effective in the first half, but he ended up playing a relatively modest amount of minutes after the Warriors started pulling away in the second half. The veteran big man has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five contests, shooting between 53.3 and 71.4 percent in those games. As long as Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) remains sidelined, Aldridge should continue serving as the Spurs' offensive linchpin, keeping his fantasy value robust across all formats.