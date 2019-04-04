Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team in scoring

Aldridge posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 24 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Aldridge co-led the Spurs in scoring on a night where the entire first unit saw significantly abbreviated minutes due to the blowout loss. The veteran big has opened April with back-to-back 16-point efforts, and despite the Spurs already having locked up a playoff spot, he should continue seeing a normal allotment of minutes over the last four games outside of blowout scenarios such as Wednesday's.