Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team with 17 points Saturday

Aldridge provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 win over the Hornets.

Aldridge co-led the Spurs in scoring on the night in what was his fourth straight game with better than 45.0 percent shooting. The 12-year veteran continues to serve as a primary source of offense in the absences of Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Tony Parker (quadriceps), with his current average of 21.9 points per game serving as his best figure in that category since the 2014-15 campaign.

