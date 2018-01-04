Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Collects double-double Wednesday

Aldridge scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 4-6 FT) to go with 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Without Kawhi Leonard (rest) in the lineup, Aldridge remained the same scoring and rebounding presence as before. After collecting his 15th double-double, the forward is averaging 23.6 points and 9.1 rebounds over his last six games. While Leonard looks to find an offensive rhythm, Aldridge is still a top option in San Antonio.