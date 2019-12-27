Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Comes down to earth

Aldridge had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 defeat at Dallas.

Aldridge was coming off a 40-point effort at Memphis, but he has crashed down to earth in this game since he hasn't topped the 20-point plateau in eight of his last nine contests. The veteran power forward remains a reliable scoring threat for the Spurs, however, and will be one of the team's most productive players ahead of Saturday's home matchup against the Pistons.