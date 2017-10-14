Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Comes up big in Friday's win
Aldridge scored 26 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Rockets.
Kawhi Leonard's lingering quad injury has put more scoring responsibility on Aldridge, and he's responded with some big numbers in the preseason. The 32-year-old hasn't averaged more than 18.0 points or 8.5 boards a game in two seasons with the Spurs, but he could routinely top that production in the early part of the 2017-18 campaign until Leonard is ready to rejoin the lineup.
