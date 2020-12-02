Aldridge is committed to taking more three-pointers, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Aldridge took and made the most threes of his career last season as a 34-year-old, going 61-of-157 (38.9%) from beyond the arc. As he ages and the game shifts more toward perimeter play, Aldridge is apparently looking to increase that number. However, that could decrease his free-throw attempts, rebounds and field-goal percentage.