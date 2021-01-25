Aldridge produced 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocked shots across 24 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 win over the Wizards.

The most likely reason for Aldridge's dip in production was how wildly inaccurate the Wizards were in their return to action. The number of errant shots resulted in some wild bounces that often ended up in Dejounte Murray's hands. Aldridge's numbers are usually going to live and die by that rebound number, and despite the decisive win, those totals just weren't there for the center.