Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Considered questionable
Aldridge (thigh) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Aldridge missed Sunday's game against Detroit due to a right thigh issue and still isn't 100 percent, leaving his status murky for Tuesday's in-state clash. Look for his availability to clear up closer to tip-off. Should Aldridge miss a second straight game, Jakob Poeltl and Rudy Gay would likely start at center and power forward, respectively.
