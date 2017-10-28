Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Continues hot start in loss

Aldridge recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 114-87 loss to the Magic.

Aldridge was the only bright spot for the Spurs on Friday, collecting his third double-double of the season. After a disappointing end to last season, Aldridge has begun well, averaging 25.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Kawhi Leonard (quad) still has no timetable for his return, and Aldridge is really the only player left on the team capable of putting up big numbers. Look for Aldridge to keep it rolling when they travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Sunday.